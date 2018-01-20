Former Formula 1 Racer Eddie Irvine Lists Miami Beach Manse for $29.5 Million

Former Formula 1 racer Eddie Irvine has listed his Miami Beach waterfront mansion for $29.5 million—which means you should race to grab your checkbook before it gets snatched up. Designed by Choeff Levy Fischman, the two-story home—known as Casa Ischia—shows off a tropic aesthetic and modern architecture. Clean lines and sleek overhangs imbue the space with a bit of mid-century-modern appeal, while walls of glass look out to the waterfront and downtown Miami. Large slab-style steps lead across a water feature and into the sunlight-drenched home.

The 10,448-square-foot property features an open-concept layout with seven bedrooms, seven baths, and two powder rooms. Ipe wood and South-American stone give the resort-style residence an understated, inviting feel, and limestone interior walls add a unique warmth to the space. Structural elements were kept thin to maximize vistas of Biscayne Bay. Wood cabinets and a waterfall island star in the gourmet kitchen, while a posh living room with a wet bar makes it easy to entertain guests. The master suite has a second-story balcony overlooking the swimming pool and a glass-encased bath with a walk-in shower, double sinks, and a deep soaking tub. Expansive pocket sliding-glass doors run the length of the property, creating a seamless transition between indoors and out-of-doors.

In the backyard, a mid-century-style sunken living room is situated by the infinity pool and hot tub. A covered outdoor terrace houses a summer kitchen with stone backsplashes and state-of-the-art appliances. Nearby, an outdoor dining table can accommodate a large group of guests. There’s plenty of room to dine or lounge near the pool, and Biscayne Bay is just steps away. Palm trees and lush plants encircle the grounds, creating a tropical escape not far from Miami’s hottest attractions.

Julian Johnston of Luxury Miami Beach Real Estate holds the listing.