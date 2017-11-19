Former U.S. Ambassador Asks $34.5 Million for Prewar Apartment

Former U.S. Ambassador Bruce Gelb has slashed the price of his prewar Fifth Avenue apartment in New York City. The property, which originally listed for $65 million and then dropped to $38 million this summer, has been relisted by Stribling and Compass—and the asking price is now $34.5 million.

Five bedrooms and five baths make up the tenth-floor residence. The decor remains mostly unchanged throughout, including in the wood-paneled living room. There, 11-foot ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace with an original J.E.R. Carpenter carved-wood mantle give the space a classic feel. In the 12-person formal dining room, a decorative fireplace is positioned next to windows that overlook the park. And the eat-in kitchen is adjacent to a butler’s pantry with original glass-fronted cabinets and double sinks.

Three south-facing bedrooms come with en suite baths, and the master suite has two baths, a dressing room, and walk-in closets. The residence also includes a library, den, and office. The real selling point is the panoramic views of Central Park—visible from many rooms in the apartment.

Situated on Fifth Avenue’s Museum Mile near the Metropolitan and Guggenheim museums, the apartment offers convenient access to some of New York City’s biggest cultural attractions and best bars. Building amenities include a gym, swimming pool, bike room, and golf simulator.

Pamela D’Arc & Gioia Zwack of Stribling hold the listing.