EXCLUSIVE: Four Seasons to Manage New Oceanfront Villas at Peninsula Papagayo in Costa Rica

Located on the northern shoreline of Costa Rica and surrounded by tropical forests and soaring bluffs, the eco-luxury Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo offers a refreshing retreat into nature. This month marks the completion of phase 1 of Peninsula’s Papagayo $100 million transformation, led by development firm Gencom, which will include the construction of 20 new environmentally conscious villas and estate homes on 17 acres of oceanfront property in Prieta Bay. Known as the Four Seasons Private Residences Prieta Bay at Peninsula Papagayo, the villas will be Peninsula Papagayo’s first new residential development in more than a decade.

Esteemed architect Ronald Zürcher gained inspiration for the residences from the abundance of fauna, flora, and pre-Columbian seals discovered on-site. With pocket doors, glass walls, and modern furnishings, the three- to five-bedroom residences embrace the surrounding nature and display a modern, clean aesthetic. To make sure each eco-friendly home exists in harmony with nature, Zürcher will use green roofs, local materials, and clean energy in the construction process. The innovative residences, which range from around 4,500 to 8,000 square feet and feature private infinity pools, attached garages, media rooms, and outdoor showers, are adjacent to the Four Seasons Resort.

Every homeowner will receive a membership to the exclusive Peninsula Papagayo Club, which includes access to golf, tennis, and a beach club. Residents can also wind through a hidden forest path to the spa or relax on the sandy, secluded Playa Prieta and Playa Virador beaches. “This is a unique opportunity to extend our presence in Costa Rica and offer discerning collectors and connoisseurs the finest Four Seasons residential experience in one of the world’s most sought-after eco-adventure playgrounds,” says Paul H. White, senior vice president and cohead of residential at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

The villas, which will start in the mid-$3 millions, are on track to be completed in the last quarter of 2019.