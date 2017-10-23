This $40 Million Four Seasons Penthouse Is the Most Expensive Property on the Market in Boston

On track to be completed and move-in ready at the end of next year, the 742-foot Four Seasons Hotel & Private Residences One Dalton Street will transform the Boston skyline as it becomes the tallest residential tower in New England. Overseen by developer Carpenter & Company, the 61-story glass tower features 160 fully serviced Four Seasons residences atop a 215-room Four Seasons Hotel.

The building’s last remaining penthouse was recently listed for $40 million, making it the most expensive property currently on the market in Boston according to city records. Located on the 60th and 61st floors, the 7,300-square-foot residence has four bedrooms, five baths, and two powder rooms. Residents will have direct elevator access to their own private elevator lobby, which opens to a living room with glass windows that frame the Boston Harbor and the bejeweled buildings below.

Solid mahogany doors, American walnut plank floors, and two gas fireplaces set the stage for the sky-high home. The master suite includes a private balcony and a master bath with radiant heated floors, an oversized shower with marble floors and walls, and a freestanding soaking tub. In the kitchen, Blue de Savoie polished marble countertops and backsplashes pair with SieMatic cabinets. A formal dining room and study round out the interior offerings. Outside, the 570-square-foot covered terrace has a floor-to-ceiling glass partial enclosure and two natural gas fireplaces, making for the perfect entertaining spot.

Homeowners will have access to bespoke Four Seasons amenities, including a private residents’ club designed by Thierry Despont, a spa, an indoor lap pool, and a golf simulator.