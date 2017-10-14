Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired This Contemporary Castle Bridging Nature and Architecture

Located in the district of Zeist in the Netherlands, about an hour from the country’s capital city of Amsterdam, is a glass-encased ultra-modern estate designed to integrate the beauty of the surrounding nature. The Netherlands-based Slangen Hulsker Architecten firm drew inspiration from the iconic architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1953 Fallingwater house in Pennsylvania. Generally considered the architect’s most iconic works, the structure was built above a waterfall and set near a creek in the woodlands. Wright’s deliberate balance between nature and bold use of horizontal lines are seen in the multilevel concrete house, bringing the outdoors inward via exposed walkways and balconies.

Built within a lush and private half-acre lot rich with overgrowth and fresh foliage, the contemporary Dutch castle sits at Biltseweg 7 Amsterdam.

The 23,200-square-foot home was built with an emphasis on luxury materials, including raw and polished Israeli limestone, brushed aluminum, and large glass windows and doorways that cast ample light indoors. Sight lines were taken into careful consideration, so the pond and swaying beech trees can be seen from the comfort of the inside.

The interiors include clean lines and white plastered walls connected by floors of walnut and cherry wood that bring a warmth to the museum-like estate. A clear focus on angular, geometric framework marks this home as decidedly contemporary while limiting wasted space, finding every chance to open up to the outdoors. Slate terraces dominate much of the home’s exterior, where lounge chairs, a glass overhang for alfresco dining, and stairways bridge the levels together. A semicircular tower fixed with glass breaks the design form from its heavy use of horizontal lines, rounding out the construction.

The library with custom bookcases is a perfect place to unwind and enjoy the cozy colorways, dark wood, and low ceilings. A stunning 20-person cinema room with red-velvet furnishings was inspired by the Art Deco movie theater in Amsterdam, Pathé Tuschinski, famous for its ornate interiors. An Obumex-designed kitchen features handcrafted artisanship and state-of-the-art appliances.

The first-floor master suite, which hosts a luxurious bathroom and dressing room, is fitted with maple cabinetry and leather furniture. Each of the bedrooms are en suite, with some showcasing dramatically angled ceilings, creating depth in the space. They all have views to the emerald and sage-colored forest and blooming rhododendrons.

A private enclave that is readily equipped for entertaining, the home’s incorporated guest apartment has its own kitchen and bathroom. The music room has a glass front overlooking the manicured lawn, and the billiard room is fixed with a sleek fireplace.

The modern technology includes advanced automation, heated flooring, electric blinds, humidity control, and acoustic ceilings to limit repercussion. Not to be missed is the wellness center located in the basement that is fit for the most discerning spa-goers. There are heated walls and an eight-person whirlpool, sauna, steam bath, rain shower, fitness center, and Brazilian blue-marble swimming pool, which transforms into a dance floor with the push of a button

A parking garage that can accommodate 10 cars, staff housing, and an elevator connecting each floor make the home ideal for hosting events.

The Netherlands home is listed for around $21 million by Christie’s International Real Estate.