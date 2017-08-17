Inside an Epic $80 Million French Chateau in Beverly Hills

Move over, Versailles. The newly constructed French Chateau at 901 North Alpine Drive in Beverly Hills is bringing the splendor of France’s most iconic palace to California.

Every inch of the 28,000-square-foot baroque beauty is lavish and ornate, mixing classic elements with modern comforts to create a home residents will be reluctant to leave. Set on a picturesque plot in a quiet, tree-lined section of Beverly Hills, the newly constructed estate is equipped with 10 bedrooms (including two in the backyard guesthouse) and 18 baths.

Showcasing a massive skylight, an Italian-designed crystal chandelier, 32-foot ceilings, and two stairways, the jaw-dropping foyer redefines the concept of a grand entrance and sets the stage for the remainder of the home. Spread across 2,300 square feet, the master suite features hardwood floors, a fireplace, and his-and-hers closets and baths. Formal living areas sport fireplaces, hardwood floors, and crystal chandeliers.

On the lower level, an indoor swimming pool is situated next to a European spa with wet and dry saunas. Additional entertainment options include a game room, screening room, and grand ballroom complete with a fireplace, a skylight, and stunning chandeliers. And for those automotive enthusiasts, a 40-car garage can accommodate an entire collection. Outside, a fountain and landscaped lawn pay homage to France’s elaborate courtyard gardens.

The home has been listed for $80 million, making it one of the most expensive properties on the market in Los Angeles. (Inquiries: Nest Seekers International. Sam Real, 310,278.8861.)