Grey Gardens Carriage House Lists for $9.5 Million

Built in 1896, the Grey Gardens carriage house has been listed for the first time in 56 years. Once home to Edith Ewing Bouvier Beale and her daughter, Edith Bouvier Beale (the paternal aunt and cousin of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who spent part of her childhood in a nearby Hamptons estate), the historic home was introduced to the market for $9.5 million. The original compound, which consisted of a main house with a walled garden and the carriage house, extended all the way to the ocean. In 1952, however, the carriage house was sold and converted into a single-family home with ocean and reserve views. Positioned on a 1.1-acre lot, the charming two-story home has five bedrooms and four full baths.

Though the home currently clocks in at 3,516 square feet, it could be expanded to 5,511 square feet with a full finished lower level if prospective buyers are hankering for additional space. Decked out in crisp whites and dark hardwood floors, the original oversized carriage room has a fireplace and French doors that lead outside to a poolside terrace. The tiled dining room also opens to the outdoors, and the cozy living room has built-in bookshelves and cabinets as well as French doors that lead to the backyard. A black-and-white-checkered floor, bright yellow countertops and backsplashes, and creamy white cabinets bring the kitchen to life in vibrant detail. The master bedroom and several balconies offer serene views of the ocean.

Nicknamed for the surrounding dunes, the cement walls of the former garden, and the sea mist, the home is just minutes from Georgica Beach, where miles of sandy white beachfront unfurl near turquoise waters. Encircled by hedges, the manicured lawn is equipped with a heated 45-foot swimming pool. The property also comes with a detached two-car garage.

