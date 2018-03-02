// RR One

Live in a Stylish Mid-Century-Modern Abode Designed by Acclaimed Architect Richard Neutra

Recent renovations make this home a dream come true for architecture aficionados.

By on March 2, 2018
201 Bentley Circle, Los Angeles
From mid-century-modern estates to charming craftsman bungalows, L.A.’s diverse homes are a dream come true for architecture buffs. Among the array of historic homes is the impeccable Hammerman House, which was built in 1954 by renowned architect Richard Neutra, a prolific architect who designed over 300 homes (including the Loring House in the Hollywood Hills) between 1927 and 1969.

Nestled into the hills of Bel Air and surrounded by lush foliage, the pristine property at 201 Bentley Circle has been beautifully restored by John Bertram of L.A.-based Bertram Architects. As a scholar of Neutra, Bertram maintained the esteemed architect’s original open-floor plan and modest aesthetic while upgrading to contemporary comforts like new appliances and a Crestron home automation system. Crisp white hues and nude tones are juxtaposed against dark wood finishes leading toward the fresh, breezy outdoor spaces. Stainless-steel details were used in the fireplace (don’t miss the hidden wet bar) and integrated into the indoor and outdoor banisters. Quietly understated, the home features recessed track lighting, a floating staircase, and sleek cabinetry that masters the art of minimalism.

201 Bentley Circle, Los Angeles

Interior space with tiled flooring, contemporary furnishings, and ceiling-height glass windows  Photo: Courtesy Jim Bartsch

The four-bedroom home lets in an abundance of light through the ceiling-height windows and floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass walls that open to the concrete terraces lined with vibrant succulents and aloe vera plants. The lower-level master suite has sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and a stunning terrazzo-lined bathroom with dual vanities and a sunken bathtub. Each bedroom has its own outdoor lounging area to bask in privacy; residents can also head to the pool area where a geometric swimming pool is centered at the back of the house. A scenic garden walkway leads through the property, where swaying trees surround the perimeter and outdoor stairways connect each level. The Hammerman House is listed for $13.5 million by Aaron Kirman of Pacific Union International.

