This Modern Hamptons Home Was Made for Summer Living

Call it the ultimate summer hideaway: This Bridgehampton spread takes the best of beach living—easy access to the ocean, outdoor cooking, and music flowing inside and out—and elevates it all to a new level of contemporary luxury.

Designed by Barnes Coy Architects, the 6,000-square-foot, four-story home stands out among its wood-shingled, traditional Hamptons neighbors. Floor-to-ceiling glass and lots of right angles cut a striking architectural statement in Mecox Bay, which is known for its shallow water and small boating.

Inside, the architects chose an upside-down floor plan, all the better to capitalize on panoramic ocean views from the half-acre property. Entertaining areas are located on the upper floors while all bedrooms are all found on the second level, including a sprawling master suite with his-and-hers dressing rooms, spa baths, and a private terrace. All floors are accessed via an elevator, from the ground-floor garage outfitted for cars and boating equipment, up to the property’s fourth floor, an outdoor oasis that looks onto both Mecox Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. With a heated swimming pool, a covered kitchen area, and lots of space for alfresco entertaining, the top floor terrace takes the notion of a beach deck to new territory.

One floor below, an open-plan living area includes a Poliform kitchen with an all-star lineup of appliances: Sub-Zero, Miele, and Gaganeau. Want to head outside without changing levels? A massive 50-foot retractable wall of glass offers access to a 1,000-square-foot, bay-facing terrace with an outdoor barbeque and 85-inch television.

Throughout the entire home, a Sonos sound system is integrated indoors and out, working in concert with Lutron audio/visual control to complete that ultimate summer sensory experience.

The home is currently on the market for a cool $29.95 million. Cody and Zach Vichinsky of Bespoke Real Estate hold the listing.