Here’s Your Chance to Buy a Peaceful Country Escape in Idaho

Idaho’s rugged, mountainous allure is on full display at 11882 State Highway 75, an 18-acre estate on Big Wood River in Ketchum. Winding paths lead to hidden fly-fishing spots, Aspen trees blanket the rolling hills, and puffy white clouds dot the bright blue sky above. Tucked into a picturesque clearing, a 14,829-square-foot country estate is outfitted with seven bedrooms, nine full baths, and five half baths.

Fir and cherry wood as well as blue stone from England and Maine elevate the two-story property, while vaulted wood ceilings and multiple stone fireplaces create a rustic escape. Designed by Frederick Fisher, the farmhouse-style complex was seemingly made for art collectors, with an art room and dedicated gallery space included in the layout. Throughout the home, giant glass windows frame the mountains and tree groves.

The master suite boasts walk-in closets, a steam shower, and a custom-built bathtub, and the entertaining room has a drop-down movie screen and a surround-sound system. The kitchen has everything a foodie could ever need, from double ovens and a walk-in refrigerator and freezer to a pizza oven, built-in espresso machine, and rotisserie oven. Sure to soothe the senses, an indoor spa area shows off a massage room, steam room, dry sauna, shower, and gym. Just outside, a swimming pool and hot tub await. Additional amenities include three wine cellars, two offices, and two full wet bars with sinks, ice machines, and sub-zero refrigerators. There’s also a two-bedroom caretaker’s house with a three-car garage.

Once a sleepy mining community, Ketchum is now a small but bustling resort town that is frequented by hikers and skiers. McCall, a popular vacation destination, is just over 4 hours away by car.

The property is being offered at auction by Elite Auctions on January 27 with a reserve of $11 million. It is available for preview every weekend or by private appointment.