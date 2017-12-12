A $34 Million Penthouse Atop Herzog & de Meuron’s 11 11 Lincoln Road in Miami

11 11 Lincoln is one of Miami’s most striking modern buildings.

Designed by Pritzker Architecture Prize–winning architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron, the mixed-use development effortlessly combines the utility of a parking garage with the pedigree of modern architecture.

The penthouse atop this magnificent building, dubbed Skyhouse 11 11, benefits from the expertise of an architecture firm responsible for the Bird’s Nest Olympic stadium in Beijing and the Tate Modern transformation in London, among many other projects. The 7,700-square-foot penthouse is entering the market as one of Miami’s most impressive residences.

Inside, the home is bright and open with seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and four half baths, all linked with a variety of light-colored woods and stones. Most of the owner’s time, however, will be spent outdoors on 18,000 square feet of entertaining space that feels like a private museum-quality garden with sweeping views of the Miami Beach skyline.

The outdoor areas include a Raymond Jungles–designed landscape with a sloped garden that incorporates indigenous plants. The terraces feature white Portuguese stone (the same stone used in Rio’s Copacabana walkway), and the airy rooftop has a lap pool, kitchen, and built-in bar. Sliding walls and double doors help create separation while bringing all its geometric lines and sharp angles together, balancing progressive architecture with Magic City authenticity.

Other amenities include a master dressing room with all-white oak cabinetry, a large kitchen with Gaggenau appliances, integrated speakers throughout, and a private elevator that transports the owner and guests directly to the penthouse.

Skyline 11 11 is listed through The Jills at Coldwell Banker for $34 million.