This $29.5 Million Home Is Bursting with Old Hollywood Glamour

The late Marcia Israel-Curly, founder of Judy’s (one of the first specialty boutiques geared toward young women) was as famous for her legendary parties as she was for her clothing empire. VIP guests ranging from Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton to Zsa Zsa Gabor and Joan Collins attended lavish bashes at her posh Los Angeles mansion—a French-style chateau at 10350 West Sunset Boulevard in the posh Holmby Hills neighborhood. Her former residence is now on the market for $29.5 million, giving a new generation of luminaries the chance to dance under the stars at the palatial estate.

Built in 1937, the nearly 7,500-square-foot home displays elegant mahogany floors, antique chandeliers, crown moldings, arches, and fireplaces. Six spacious bedrooms and nine spa-like baths—showcasing walk-in glass showers, deep soaking tubs, and ornate vanities—make it easy to host friends and family members. The chef’s kitchen sports a large center island, white cabinets with gold handles, and top-of-the-line appliances. Entertain guests in the formal dining room, or head to the library or bar for lively conversations and libations.

Outside, the 1.7-acre lot features a garden, a swimming pool, and walking paths that wind through a canopy of foliage and trees.

Sally Forster Jones, Bryce Lowe, and Kirby Gillon of John Aaroe Group hold the listing.