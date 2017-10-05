Historic Manhattan Apartment Is on the Market for Around $22 Million

Built in 1908 for William Waldorf Astor, the Apthorp has long been considered a landmark by Manhattanites. A limestone condominium complex on the Upper West Side listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the timeless building takes up an entire city block and has been home to movers and shakers from Nora Ephron to Conan O’Brien. Now a full-floor residence listed for just under $22 million is giving buyers a rare chance to live in the storied structure.

The residence, spread across 8,000 square feet, has seven bedrooms and eight baths. Renovated by Elias Associates, the dwelling’s oversized windows, high ceilings, and oak floors inlaid with mahogany recall its past, while smart technology controls the lights, shades, temperature, cameras, and music, providing state-of-the-art convenience. The formal foyer still features the original marble-and-stone mosaic floor, and the library is outfitted with carved mahogany, elm millwork, and a limestone fireplace mantle with a marble inset. Mahogany doors, paneling, and custom cabinets with faux shagreen accents converge with a coved ceiling and oak floors to give the great room a timeless look.

In the kitchen, cabinet maker Christopher Peacock’s gloss and oak handiwork mixes with top-of-the-line appliances and a marble, onyx, and quartzite floor. The master suite showcases custom millwork, a marble fireplace mantle, and double baths with adjacent dressing areas.

A two-bedroom, two-bath apartment located across the hall also comes with the residence; buyers can use it as a guest apartment or combine the two units, pending city approvals.

When not relaxing in their historic haven, homeowners can head to the 6,500-square-foot fitness center and sauna or landscaped courtyard garden.