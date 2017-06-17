Historic New York City Townhouse Is Perfect for Art Collectors

Built in 1847, the Greek Revival townhouse at 118 West 12th Street in New York City’s Greenwich Village Historic District is a timeless treasure. The 170-year-old red brick residence, being offered for sale publicly for the very first time, is situated on a peaceful tree-lined street and surrounded by lush gardens. Filmmaker and actor Mitchell Lichtenstein (the son of famed Pop artist Roy Lichtenstein) meticulously renovated the unit during his 20-year tenure, maintaining period authenticity while adding more modern accents.

Original glass windows and mirrors with gold-painted frames recall the home’s storied past, while renovated rooms (such as a master bathroom that was doubled in size after being combined with a dressing room) ensure comfort. Architectural historian, Andrew Scott Dolkart, author and professor of historic preservation at Columbia University, calls the residence a “rare commodity…that, through changing tastes and a succession of owners, retains its nineteenth-century character to an extremely high degree.”

Lichtenstein decorated the unit with ancient Egyptian mud sculptures, a mammoth’s tooth, and several of his father’s famous pieces. He also installed gallery-grade lighting and special cases throughout the home so future art connoisseurs can display their collections on all six levels of the home. High ceilings, vast wall space, and natural light create a perfect environment for art collections. And a cozy porch-like nook with paneled doors leads outside to a walled garden, where residents can escape the chaos of city life and gain inspiration for their latest project. The historic property is currently listed for $22 million.