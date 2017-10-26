Historic Wardman Tower Reopens as the Most Expensive Condominium Residences in Washington, D.C.

After decades of disuse and an uncertain future, Washington, D.C.’s Wardman Tower has reopened its doors, reviving a nearly 100-year-old legacy. Following extensive renovations that would have made founder Harry Wardman and architect Mihran Mesrobian proud, the tower has been reimagined as 32 luxury condominiums, D.C.’s costliest per square foot.

Since 1928, the nine-story Georgian Revival building on Connecticut Avenue has served multiple purposes as a hotel and residential building. Presidents Eisenhower, Johnson, and Hoover as well as several vice presidents, Supreme Court justices, and actress Marlene Dietrich all resided there for a time. In 1984, the tower was listed in the National Register of Historic Places but soon fell into disrepair until being acquired by developer JBG Smith in 2015 for a 2-year transformation that has now been realized.

ACG Architects retained the original structure of four equidistant wings projecting from a central core, but the windows, balconies, and much of the brick façade, cast iron, and stone have been completely restored. The two- to four-bedroom, 2.5-bath homes and four penthouses range from 2,200 to 4,600 square feet, with up to three terraces overlooking the property’s 3.3 acres of manicured grounds. Residents can ride the nearby Metro to government offices, cultural institutions, and other D.C. attractions.

Interiors by Deborah Berke Partners draw inspiration from French Art Deco, enhanced with modern floor plans and functionality for the “elegant, gracious living” Berke envisioned. Sumptuous rooms awash in muted palettes and natural light feature crown moldings; oak-plank and herringbone-patterned flooring with different stain options; Thermidor kitchen appliances, quartz countertops and a choice of oak or white cabinetry; and Calacatta-marble bathrooms with freestanding soaking tubs and heated mosaic-tile floors. For amenities equal to those at the finest hotels, the building offers two clubhouses, a private garden, and a below-ground garage. Abigail Michaels Concierge can arrange fitness classes, personal training, pet services, house-sitting, and housekeeping as well as in-house catering for VIP meetings and soirées.

Residences are currently available from $3 million to $9 million through McWilliams|Ballard.