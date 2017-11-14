Historic West Village Property Hits the Market for Nearly $15 Million

Located in a charming section of the West Village, this historic townhouse has remained a quintessential landmark on Charles Street since 1868. Original details in the sumptuous five-story brownstone include multiple floors, rosette-studded double doors in the entryway, and a large dumbwaiter that covers the entire length of the home. Modernized by Jim Joseph of Hottenroth & Joseph Architects, the Second Empire French townhouse exudes classic allure and sleek lines in every room, from a Swarovski crystal-walled powder room to a glass and lacquered bar. A total of five bedrooms, four full baths, and two powder rooms make up the breathtaking townhouse.

Enter through a divine parlor with double marble fireplaces that opens to an ivy-covered outdoor garden. A large kitchen designed by Val Cuccine provides the perfect preparation space—and it even boasts heated limestone floors. A silk-paneled, sky-lit dining room with a powder room and walk-in butler’s pantry is placed right next to the kitchen for easy access and entertaining.

The second floor holds two bedrooms with original pine floors and en suite baths with radiant-heated floors. A six-windowed master suite with a fireplace, deep soaking tub, shower, and cedar-lined closets makes up the third floor. A private home office with a fireplace and another en suite bedroom rests on the fourth floor, tucked away in seclusion. Like other New York City townhouses, the residence offers panoramic vistas of the city. Exquisite views from the rooftop garden include the Empire State Building to the north and the Freedom Tower to the south. An outdoor shower and kitchenette on the rooftop terrace makes for a magnificent dining and relaxation area.

The townhouse is listed at $14.95 million. Rachel Glazer and Cassie Foley Glover of Brown Harris Stevens hold the listing.