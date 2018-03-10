A Santa Monica Beach Home Inspired by a Superyacht Hits the Market for $22 Million

After collaborating with Benetti to design his 145-foot superyacht Told U So, South African entrepreneur Kirk Lazarus (the founder of Molori Design) began envisioning a stunning beachside home that would resemble the sleek and striking design of a yacht. The end result is a three-story beachfront property at 924 Palisades Beach Road on Santa Monica’s Gold Coast. The rooftop deck and glass-walled rooftop swimming pool are reminiscent of a yacht beach club, while walls of glass offer sweeping views of the ocean from almost every room in the house. A second swimming pool and lounging area can be found in the backyard. The aquatic theme continues inside with a built-in aquarium, crisp white and turquoise accents, and a white Thassos marble dining table inspired by a surfboard.

A spiral staircase modeled after the recently completed California incline leads up to the second level, where a family room with a full bar, a cinema with unobstructed ocean views, a study/library, and an en-suite guest room with ocean views await. Antique French oak herringbone floors lead to an outdoor terrace that offers views extending from Malibu to Catalina Island. The third level is made up of a master suite with 12-foot glass walls, a fireplace, a coffee bar, and a surround-sound cinema with an overhead projection screen. “Through sliding doors and glass walls that frost for privacy with the click of a button, you can transform the guesthouse into a party room, movie room, and a massage area with a full steam shower to suit your desires,” Lazarus says.

Located just a short distance from Malibu and Venice, the home allows residents to experience the best of coastal living. Don Richstone of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and Santiago Arana of the Agency hold the listing. The home is on the market for $22 million.