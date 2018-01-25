Peek Inside a Desert Oasis with a 95-Foot Swimming Pool and Whimsical Art Installations

Clocking in at $29.75 million, the sprawling smart home at 81307 Amundsen Drive is the most expensive listing in Riverside County, California. The Coachella Valley home is located on the Madison Club golf course in La Quinta, a resort town that’s home to more than 120 renowned golf courses and was voted Robb Report’s best place to live for golf enthusiasts in 2003. Owners will have prime access to the club’s 18-hole Tom Fazio golf course and the Discovery Performance Center, which offers private instructions and access to state-of-the-art technology to improve one’s game.

Sitting on a lofty two acres, the 18,000-square-foot home thoughtfully integrates stone, wood, and glass throughout its six bedrooms, six full baths, 24-person home theater, and multitude of rooms made for lounging. In order to create the predominantly stone estate, 50,000 pounds of boulders were sourced from a quarry in Montana and used to establish the home’s multidimensional layout. Terraced rooftops provide depth along with recessed cutouts. Walls made entirely of raw stone become the backdrop for the custom-built furniture, open fireplaces, plush chairs, horsehide walls, and 3,000-gallon saltwater fish tank near the pool-table room.

Architect and Palm Desert local Kristi Hansen—known for designs that speak to her intuition, innovation, and artistry—used organic materials throughout and placed whimsical art installations in key spots. A series of bright balloons seemingly float on a beige wall, while gold butterflies flit across another wall. The intelligent home design allows owners to operate the lighting, blinds, and fire features and control the indoor climate with a touch of one of the 17 iPads that come with the home. Fully retractable 16-foot windows open to the sunny desert surroundings and overlook the pristine backyard where the babbling creek can be heard.

Head out the back door to a yard resplendent with agave plants and weeping willows. A natural stream runs through the manicured lawn, and stone pathways lead to sitting areas and three open fire pits. During the area’s 115-degree summer days and 50-degree winter evenings, the outdoor patio is the place to be. Owners will have their own wood-fire pizza oven, bar, grill, and 95-foot man-made swimming lagoon. A personal driving range for private practice lies just beyond the pool. In addition to multiple guest bedrooms, private gardens, and a natural stone spa, the 3,500-square-foot guest house can accommodate an overflow of visitors.

When not indulging in the plethora of amenities at home, take to the valley and explore everything from downtown Palm Springs to a luxury spa tucked into the desertscape. Listed by HÔM Sotheby’s International Realty, the purchase price includes the undeveloped neighboring homesite—providing additional privacy and the potential for further development.