// RR One

A Texas Mansion with a Three-Story Closet Can Be Yours for $7 Million

Definitive proof that everything’s bigger in Texas.

Texas mansion
  View Gallery — 16   Photos

Related Articles

Homes in Texas are known for being big, bold, and over-the-top. (Case in point: A palatial property with its very own backyard water park made waves in Dallas last year.) Now, a 17,315-square-foot Houston mansion owned by Texas socialite Theresa Roemer and her energy executive husband, Lamar Roemer, has been listed for $7 million—and it comes with one of the largest closets in the world. Spread across 3,000 square feet, the three-story custom closet cost $500,000 to build. It’s equipped with a floating staircase, a hair and makeup area, a champagne bar, and built-in shelves and drawers.

Though it may be difficult to tear yourself away from the chic closet, the rest of the home is equally impressive. A $60,000 custom Egyptian crystal chandelier serves as a focal point in the entry way, and a sunken wine tasting room with herringbone porcelain floors and banquette seating can hold up to 245 bottles. Swarovski crystal chandeliers, Italian porcelain floors, and Carrera marble create a sumptuous, refined space.

Seven bedrooms and 11 baths (eight full) were designed to accommodate a Texas-sized crowd. The master bedroom, which shows off silk-covered walls, white porcelain floors, crystal chandeliers, and remote-controlled shades, rivals some of the world’s top suites. Feast your eyes on the main kitchen (which comes with state-of-the art appliances and black granite countertops) and the catering kitchen (which offers multiple cabinets, a gas range, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, and two Bosch dishwashers), or head to the formal dining room for a sit-down meal.

Outside, the two-acre lot includes an outdoor fire pit, an alfresco kitchen/bar station where you can host a summer barbecue, a fireplace and entertainment center, and a bathroom. There’s also a 25-foot-tall fountain and an infinity-edge, Olympic-size swimming pool with a spa.

Claudia Fathivand of Nan and Company Properties/Christie’s International Real Estate holds the listing.

More Homes for Sale

Comments

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Magazine

Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
PLUS get a free gift!

Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad