A Texas Mansion with a Three-Story Closet Can Be Yours for $7 Million

Homes in Texas are known for being big, bold, and over-the-top. (Case in point: A palatial property with its very own backyard water park made waves in Dallas last year.) Now, a 17,315-square-foot Houston mansion owned by Texas socialite Theresa Roemer and her energy executive husband, Lamar Roemer, has been listed for $7 million—and it comes with one of the largest closets in the world. Spread across 3,000 square feet, the three-story custom closet cost $500,000 to build. It’s equipped with a floating staircase, a hair and makeup area, a champagne bar, and built-in shelves and drawers.

Though it may be difficult to tear yourself away from the chic closet, the rest of the home is equally impressive. A $60,000 custom Egyptian crystal chandelier serves as a focal point in the entry way, and a sunken wine tasting room with herringbone porcelain floors and banquette seating can hold up to 245 bottles. Swarovski crystal chandeliers, Italian porcelain floors, and Carrera marble create a sumptuous, refined space.

Seven bedrooms and 11 baths (eight full) were designed to accommodate a Texas-sized crowd. The master bedroom, which shows off silk-covered walls, white porcelain floors, crystal chandeliers, and remote-controlled shades, rivals some of the world’s top suites. Feast your eyes on the main kitchen (which comes with state-of-the art appliances and black granite countertops) and the catering kitchen (which offers multiple cabinets, a gas range, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, and two Bosch dishwashers), or head to the formal dining room for a sit-down meal.

Outside, the two-acre lot includes an outdoor fire pit, an alfresco kitchen/bar station where you can host a summer barbecue, a fireplace and entertainment center, and a bathroom. There’s also a 25-foot-tall fountain and an infinity-edge, Olympic-size swimming pool with a spa.

Claudia Fathivand of Nan and Company Properties/Christie’s International Real Estate holds the listing.