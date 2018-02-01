A High-End Hawaiian Haven with Views of Hualālai Volcano

Lava rock fields and pastoral fields give the Big Island’s Kona-Kohala Coast a fairytale feel and serve as the ideal backdrop for Hualālai Resort, a resort and residential community set on 865 acres of verdant oceanfront property. Construction is currently underway for the resort’s newest residential enclave, Kulanakauhale, which will consist of 11 single-family homes.

Four of the homes are still available for purchase, including a 3,446-square-foot home that is on the market for $4.9 million. Award-winning designer Gina Willman used clean lines and minimal aesthetics to create the move-in ready Hawaiian haven. African mahogany cabinetry, doors, window trim, and columns add a rich accent to the tropical abode, pairing nicely with the travertine floors. Paddle-style ceiling fans, a chevron-detailed entertainment wall in the great room, and Hawaii quilt lava stone accent walls bring a touch of island charm to the home. Sliding doors in the great room create an effortless transition to the exquisite 715-square-foot lanai space.

Each of the four bedrooms have their own full bathroom and access to a private shower garden. The master bedroom connects to the spacious lanai, where residents can glimpse views of Hualālai Volcano, Mauna Kea, the Kohala Mountains, and the Pacific Ocean. And the backyard shows off an infinity-edge swimming pool and spa.

Homeowners will have access to many of Hualālai’s amenities, including the Keo’olu clubhouse, Hualālai canoe club, tennis club, and spa, as well as all swimming and beach amenities at the Four Seasons Resort Hualālai. Residents will also have access to Alaka’i Nalu for water-related activities such as whale watching and swimming with dolphins.

“The thinking behind the Kulanakauhale community was to provide a new construction residence that would be a suitable move up for existing members as well as new buyers who didn’t want a large home,” says Rob Kildow, director of residential sales at Hualālai Realty.

The remaining residences that are currently under construction will be completed in April.