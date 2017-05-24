Is This the Most Beautiful Home on the Market in New Zealand?

Dotted with waterfalls, mountains, and volcanoes, New Zealand is a dream destination for adventurers of all ages. After starring as Middle-earth in The Lord of the Rings film franchise, the island nation gained popularity among travelers eager to explore the picturesque region and buyers searching for a peaceful escape. Located at the water’s edge in Auckland, 20 Rawene Avenue is ideal for those drawn to New Zealand’s raw beauty.

Made from concrete and cedar, the 7,889-square-foot residence features floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the water. Equipped with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two half baths, the two-story home opens to a basalt stone terrace with an infinity-edge swimming pool and hot tub. Two fireplaces—one located outside on the stone terrace, the other in the open-concept living room—add charm to the high-end home.

Concrete walls, hardwood floors, and expansive glass windows give the home an ultramodern feel. Outfitted with a dressing room and lavish bathroom with a soaking tub and dual vanity, the master bedroom is a swanky escape. The gourmet kitchen, which is equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and a massive stone island, opens to an outdoor dining area. A music room, library, bar, and home theater with a 60-inch television provide a wide range of entertainment options. Walkout terraces allow residents to take advantage of the waterfront location. Outside, steps lead down to a platform by the water, where residents can launch paddle boards or kayaks. The sophisticated dwelling is currently listed for around $15.4 million. (sothebysrealty.com)