Villa Sole: Italian Architecture Is Reimagined in this $29.5 Million Dwelling on Miami’s Waterfront

Italy’s rich history is reflected in its stately architecture—and an estate appropriately named Villa Sole is sunny Miami’s modern-day interpretation of those handcrafted designs. With a footprint of almost 20,000 square feet, the home has 12 bedrooms, 14 full bathrooms, a movie theatre, two swimming pools, a professional grade basketball and tennis court, and Italian furnishings throughout.

Perched on the warm waters of Miami’s Intracoastal Waterway at 4701 Pine Tree Drive in a prestigious area boasting many multimillion-dollar estates, the sprawling mansion was built by Italian architect Massimo Comoli. Massimo is best known for working with the late Gianni Versace on the redesign of the iconic Villa Casa Casuarina in Miami Beach (formerly the Versace Mansion). Rooted in a similarly European design, the home features imported Venetian plaster walls, mosaic flooring from Bologna, Murano chandeliers, and hand-painted Italian canvasses and ceiling mosaics.

Through the marbled foyer is a magnificent great room with 40-foot coffered ceilings, marbled and wood flooring, and groin vault arches leading into the expanse of the home. Neutral colors and interior loggias find a regal balance against the Venetian plaster walls and French doors throughout. Hand-laid tiles from Italian artisans dominate the flooring and reveal Massimo’s attention to intricate detail. The home is ready to accommodate large gatherings, whether at the 14-person dining room table, in the two guest suites with kitchens, private baths, and multiple bedrooms that have been converted into a dance floor, or in the game room fixed with a pool table, onyx countertops, wine room, and humidor.

Each of the 12 bedrooms are en suite, and some are equipped with their own outdoor terraces. The master suite showcases an expansive terrace overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, backyard pool, and brilliant Miami skyline as well as marble flooring and double-height ceilings that provide a luxurious setting for the office and his-and-her walk-in closets. Don’t miss the stunning rooftop terrace with 360-degree views spanning from Miami Beach to downtown where the colorful city beats to a rhythm all its own.

Additional rooms with luxe amenities include the state-of-the-art movie theatre with a lobby entryway and ticket window as well as a fully equipped salon and barbershop and a full gym with machines and free weights.

In the backyard, marble decks with a variety of seating areas and outdoor granite kitchens surround the perimeter, and the cascading infinity pool and Jacuzzi dominate the backside of the property. A voluptuous bronze sculpture from Colombian artist Fernando Botero, who has famous works poised in the streets and waterways of Singapore and Barcelona, can be seen near the swimming pool. A professional grade tennis and basketball court are positioned at the front of the home, while the golf putting green can be enjoyed in the backyard for those eager to practice before hitting the city’s reputable courses. The playground continues with 100 feet of water frontage, where owners can access via a private boat dock with two boat lifts and a jet ski lift.

The adjacent property at 4721 Pine Tree Drive is on the market for $11 million and can be purchased in unison with Villa Sole to create a unique compound. Both estates are listed by Coldwell Banker and Residential Real Estate.