Jade Signature Opens in Sunny Isles Beach

Last month, hundreds of individuals gathered in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., to celebrate the grand opening of Jade Signature. Designed by Pritzker Prize–winning Swiss architect Herzog & de Meuron, the daring design soars 57 stories above the Atlantic Ocean and is surrounded by lush tropical foliage and sandy white beachfront. Developed by Fortune International Group, the residential project showcases interiors from Pierre-Yves Rochon and landscaping from Raymond Jungles Inc. Free-flowing floor plans and the tower’s angled position allow for just the right amount of sunlight to stream into each residence.

The jewels of the tower are known as the Collection, which is made up of two-story Sky Villas offering 6,305 to 6,735 square feet of indoor living space (with up to 3,908 square feet of outdoor terraces) and two penthouses with 9,183 to 11,660 square feet of living space (with up to 7,571 square feet of terraces). The penthouses include private swimming pools and gyms overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway along with the city to the west and the Atlantic Ocean to the east.

The Sky Villas embrace the natural surroundings, mimicking the tranquility of the ocean outside with floor-to-ceiling windows, 180-degree views, natural-hued furnishings, 20-foot-high ceilings in the living rooms, and sheer drapes. Designed by Meyer Davis, the model unit Sky Villa gives prospective buyers a behind-the-scenes look at what their future residence could be like. Known as the astronomy room, the unit’s first-floor guest bedroom is graced with a celestial rug from Moooi and artwork above the bed depicting an eclipse. Designed as an equestrian escape, the queen bedroom on the second floor is full of rich leather accessories, linen wall coverings that mimic the touch of burlap, and Hermés fabric with an elegant horse design. Textured blue walls, fresh white linens, and nautical artwork in the twin bedroom evokes the effortless charm of Miami.

Three Sky Villas are still available for purchase, with prices starting at $14.3 million.