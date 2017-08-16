Julio Iglesias Lists Waterfront Lots in Miami for $150 Million—Homes Not Included

Julio Iglesias, one of the most popular Spanish singers in recording history, has listed four waterfront lots on Miami’s most prestigious island, Indian Creek, for the gargantuan sum of $150 million. The real estate at 4567 Indian Creek Island covers 7.3 acres, includes a private dock, and is the island’s only collection of four adjacent, empty waterfront lots. With 800 feet of private beach, the property offers breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay.

“To acquire such a large parcel of land in one of the world’s most prestigious and secure communities is incredibly unique,” says Jill Eber, one of the listing agents for the property. Indian Creek Island is home to only 40 waterfront properties, making this a real estate gem and a rarity for the Miami area. With approximately 320,000 square feet of property, the building possibilities are endless.

Known as “Billionaire Bunker,” Indian Creek is an exclusive Miami neighborhood that is home to top celebrities, businessmen, and athletes, including business tycoon Carl Icahn and iconic Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula. These waterfront lots are the ideal place for movers and shakers to build.

This prime parcel of land is the most expensive listing in Miami-Dade County and the second most expensive in South Florida. (Inquiries: Jill Eber, 305-915-2556, Jill Hertzberg, 305-788-5455.)