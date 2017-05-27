Kiawah Island Homes with Picturesque Porches

Located around 25 miles from Charleston, S.C., Kiawah Island is a scenic sea island known for its beaches and award-winning golf courses designed by masters such as Tom Fazio and Jack Nicklaus. A popular destination for those who want to sample the South, the idyllic island features a vast marsh, ribbons of river, and a small, tight-knit community. The following properties feature stunning porches that will make residents want to soak up the sunshine and practice their Southern hospitality by throwing neighborhood barbecues.

51 River Marsh

Located mere steps from Kiawah River and Bass Pond, 51 River Marsh is bursting with Southern charm. Exposed brick walls, coffered ceilings, and oak floors recall bygone days, while a gourmet kitchen and state-of-the-art clubroom ensure the home is outfitted with modern amenities. Spread across 7,427 square feet, the three-level residence is equipped with six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two half baths.

Though the interiors are stunning, residents will no doubt be tempted to spend most of their time outdoors, where an array of curvaceous porches and sun decks provide plenty of space to entertain guests or relax on warm summer nights. A spacious screened porch overlooks the river and marshland. The property also features a private dock and boat lift so residents can paddle board, boat, or kayak. The home is listed for $6.75 million. (kiawahisland.com)

35 Ocean Course Drive

35 Ocean Course Drive epitomizes the best of Southern living: massive glass windows frame the vast marshland and Atlantic Ocean, and wraparound porches call to mind simpler times. A screened porch makes outdoor entertaining a breeze, and a summer kitchen is equipped for sizable gatherings. The stunning deck leads to a backyard swimming pool surrounded by lush foliage.

Inside, beamed ceilings, gas fireplaces, and hardwood floors create a chic, charming aesthetic. Outfitted with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and one half bath, the 5,928-square-foot home is on the market for $4.95 million. (kiawahisland.com)