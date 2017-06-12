Kick off Summer at This $49 Million Waterfront Estate in Florida

Located at the water’s edge on the tip of Star Island in Miami Beach, Fla., 23 Star Island Drive is the ultimate summer destination. The 10,211-square-foot residence is one of only 34 homes on the man-made island in Biscayne Bay, making it an ideal choice for those who prize privacy. Situated on a double lot, the two-story home offers sweeping vistas of Biscayne Bay and convenient access to Miami Beach. Adorned with flowers, tropical plants, and palm trees, the lush yard doubles as a welcome oasis. A winding path leads to 327 feet of water frontage and a sizable dock; a sparkling pool and tennis court guarantee endless hours of fun in the sun.

The five-bedroom home features rich, ornate decor throughout. Floor-to-ceiling windows, wood accents, and muted brown and beige hues give the residence a classic feel. An ornate grand foyer features a sweeping staircase that leads to the second story. The master suite is outfitted with massive walk-in closets and a bathroom with a deep soaking tub and vanities. A separate two-bedroom guest house features a kitchen, living room, and two bathrooms. The jaw-dropping waterfront estate is currently listed for $49 million. (Inquiries: The Jills, Jill Eber and Jill Hertzberg, 305.672.6300)