This Sculptural Miami Beach Mansion Is Like Living in a Work of Art

From Singapore’s aptly named Copper House (a striking copper residence with a prismatic glass roof and metallic accents throughout) to the Philippines’ Batulao Artscapes (a forthcoming development billed as the world’s first livable art park), properties that blur the line between art piece and abode are becoming more popular on the global stage. That’s certainly the case in Miami Beach, a city known both for Art Basel and over-the-top real estate. One of the newest examples of a property that marries artistic prowess and sophisticated living is 4647 Pine Tree Drive.

Designed by architect Kobi Karp (who has overseen numerous multimillion-dollar projects in the Sunshine State), the 12,791-square-foot home has eight bedrooms, eight baths, and four half baths. Set on a landscaped acre overlooking Indian Creek Waterway, the modern home is a delightful study of crisp white exteriors, floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, hardwood floors, and eye-catching light fixtures. The formal dining room flows into an open-concept living area, where a see-through fireplace anchors the space.

A floating white spiral staircase modeled after the Guggenheim Museum serves as a dramatic statement piece for the home and leads to lavish living spaces on all levels. The museum-worthy staircase also opens to the rooftop, where residents can glimpse 360-degree views of the waterway and ocean beyond. Wraparound patios overlook the backyard swimming pool, pool deck, hot tub, and dining pavilion.

Koi ponds and lush gardens make the home feel like a tropical oasis, while a waterfront half-basketball court allows athletes to play a game of pickup against a scenic background. The grounds also include a detached guest house, a fitness center, a plunge pool, and a cinema. The high-end home is currently on the market for $24.5 million. Alina de la Vega of One Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.