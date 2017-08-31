Here’s Your Chance to Buy a Vineyard Estate in Malibu

Malibu’s stunning coastline serves as the picturesque backdrop for L’Admirable Malibu, a nearly five-acre vineyard that overlooks Point Dume and Zuma Beach. Winemaker Béatrice Cointreau, who has produced wine under the Admirable Family Vineyards label for the past several years, is selling the scenic estate for $12.5 million before she heads to Europe to work on a French Champagne.

Upon entering the property, a gated driveway leads to a circular motor court surrounded by verdant centennial vines, setting the stage for what is sure to be a dream come true for wine connoisseurs. The hillside vineyard features more than 3,000 vines with Viognier, Cabernet, and Syrah varietals. An additional lot is permitted for a greenhouse.

Spread across 6,635 square feet, the Mediterranean-style home features vaulted ceilings, chandeliers, and exposed wood beams. Equipped with five bedrooms, six baths, a media room, and several large, open-concept spaces, the home was designed for entertaining. Fittingly, the abode also includes a sizable wine cellar with a gathering room that can be transformed into a tasting room or media room as desired.

Outside, a swimming pool overlooks the vineyard, and Malibu’s main attraction—the endless, brilliant blue ocean—beckons from just beyond. Shauna Walters, Meredith Schlosser, and Sally Forster Jones of John Aaroe Group hold the listing.