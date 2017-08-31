// RR One

GET THE MAGAZINE

Subscribe today and save up to 66%*, plus get free access to the iPad and iPhone editions.

Subscribe

Here’s Your Chance to Buy a Vineyard Estate in Malibu

The nearly five-acre vineyard estate has more than 3,000 vines and might be a dream come true.

By on August 31, 2017
L’Admirable Malibu Vineyard Estate

Related Articles

Malibu’s stunning coastline serves as the picturesque backdrop for L’Admirable Malibu, a nearly five-acre vineyard that overlooks Point Dume and Zuma Beach. Winemaker Béatrice Cointreau, who has produced wine under the Admirable Family Vineyards label for the past several years, is selling the scenic estate for $12.5 million before she heads to Europe to work on a French Champagne.

Upon entering the property, a gated driveway leads to a circular motor court surrounded by verdant centennial vines, setting the stage for what is sure to be a dream come true for wine connoisseurs. The hillside vineyard features more than 3,000 vines with Viognier, Cabernet, and Syrah varietals. An additional lot is permitted for a greenhouse.

Spread across 6,635 square feet, the Mediterranean-style home features vaulted ceilings, chandeliers, and exposed wood beams. Equipped with five bedrooms, six baths, a media room, and several large, open-concept spaces, the home was designed for entertaining. Fittingly, the abode also includes a sizable wine cellar with a gathering room that can be transformed into a tasting room or media room as desired.

Outside, a swimming pool overlooks the vineyard, and Malibu’s main attraction—the endless, brilliant blue ocean—beckons from just beyond. Shauna Walters, Meredith Schlosser, and Sally Forster Jones of John Aaroe Group hold the listing.

L’Admirable Malibu Vineyard Estate

L’Admirable Malibu Vineyard Estate.  Jeff Elson

More Homes for Sale

Comments

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

ad