// RR One

GET THE MAGAZINE

Subscribe today and save up to 66%*, plus get free access to the iPad and iPhone editions.

Subscribe

Step Inside This Gorgeous Lakefront Home in North Carolina

The Lake Norman estate will be sold at auction without reserve on October 21.

By on October 3, 2017
127 Thurstons Way, Mooresville, North Carolina

Related Articles

If you’ve ever wanted to embrace year-round lake living, the opportunity is now yours; 127 Thurstons Way is an idyllic two-story home located at the tip of Lake Norman in Mooresville, NC. Modeled after traditional New England beach cottages, the 11,547-square-foot home has a gray shingle roof, stone and wood siding, and a sky-blue front door.

Inside, a formal dining room with a double-height cathedral ceiling and crystal chandeliers gives the home a classic feel, while a gourmet kitchen with double ovens and a gas stove ensures that residents have the latest appliances at their fingertips. A 19th-century replica fireplace and two antique New England pews face an arched window that overlooks Lake Norman—unquestionably the best seats in the house. Four bedrooms—including a master suite with a   that faces the lake—and nine baths are scattered throughout the residence. Additional amenities include a four-car garage with antique tin ceilings and floors, a 1,500-bottle wine cellar, a private tasting room, an art studio, and a billiards room.

Set on 650 feet of shoreline, the property includes a saltwater infinity pool, a 12-person hot tub, an outdoor seating area with a stone fireplace, and a boat dock. The home will be sold at auction by Elite Auctions without reserve on October 21.

More Homes for Sale

Comments

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

ad