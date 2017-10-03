Step Inside This Gorgeous Lakefront Home in North Carolina

If you’ve ever wanted to embrace year-round lake living, the opportunity is now yours; 127 Thurstons Way is an idyllic two-story home located at the tip of Lake Norman in Mooresville, NC. Modeled after traditional New England beach cottages, the 11,547-square-foot home has a gray shingle roof, stone and wood siding, and a sky-blue front door.

Inside, a formal dining room with a double-height cathedral ceiling and crystal chandeliers gives the home a classic feel, while a gourmet kitchen with double ovens and a gas stove ensures that residents have the latest appliances at their fingertips. A 19th-century replica fireplace and two antique New England pews face an arched window that overlooks Lake Norman—unquestionably the best seats in the house. Four bedrooms—including a master suite with a that faces the lake—and nine baths are scattered throughout the residence. Additional amenities include a four-car garage with antique tin ceilings and floors, a 1,500-bottle wine cellar, a private tasting room, an art studio, and a billiards room.

Set on 650 feet of shoreline, the property includes a saltwater infinity pool, a 12-person hot tub, an outdoor seating area with a stone fireplace, and a boat dock. The home will be sold at auction by Elite Auctions without reserve on October 21.