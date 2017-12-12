Live Among Granite Boulders in This Idyllic Lake Tahoe Community

Located in the mountains near Lake Tahoe, Boulders is the newest addition to the exquisite outdoor community of Mountainside at Northstar. The $60 million development will be composed of 19 impeccable residences, all nestled into the striking granite boulders of Northern California.

Buyers can choose between four different options, including three townhouse products and one single-family layout. Spread across 2,901 square feet, the Chutes townhouse option features three beds (including a loft bunkroom) and three-and-a-half baths. Foldaway doors in the great room open up to nature, offering spectacular views in all directions. European oak wide-plank floors mirror the surrounding rugged terrain, and floating walnut vanity cabinets are the highlight of each bathroom. Elegant mosaic glass feature walls in some of the showers add a touch of softness that balances with the wood furnishings.

The Vista townhouse layout offers sweeping panoramas of the surrounding terrain. Four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a home theater, and an outdoor hot tub make up each 3,728-square-foot residence. Built to maximize outdoor views, the Skiways units are outfitted with vast outdoor spaces that display fire pits and hot tubs. The 3,205-square-foot residences also include four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, and ample space for guests.

Offering ultimate privacy, the 4,900-square-foot single-family residences feature indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces. Every room in the single-story abodes provide breathtaking vistas no matter the season.

“The architecture is meant to showcase this landscape without upstaging it or the spectacular views of the Carson Range beyond,” says Jeff Goodwin, principal of BAR Architects. Owners of the residences will have access to a clubhouse with a pool, game room, lounge, and sports court.

The turnkey residences will be completed in early 2018. Prices start at around $2.5 million.