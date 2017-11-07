Leave Your Cares Behind at This Private Estate in the Dominican Republic

Escape the winter blues this season by jetting off to the Dominican Republic, where pristine white beaches and crystal-clear waters are sure to boost your spirits. Villa El Palmar, a 10-bedroom mansion overlooking the Caribbean Sea and Chavón River in the upscale Casa de Campo resort community, is the perfect home away from home for the holidays. Encircled by palm trees that reach to the blue skies above, the massive estate was designed for outdoor living.

An endless blue swimming pool and bar function as a resort-like entertaining area, and the lush, manicured lawn is perfect for hosting outdoor dinner parties or game nights. The woes of winter weather will be quickly forgotten as you lounge in a covered sitting area next to a courtyard with a water feature, or nap in a hammock strung between two palm trees. Additional entertainment options await inside, where a media and recreation room with a flat-screen TV ensure hours of fun.

Vaulted ceilings and chandeliers give the home a grand feel, while large glass windows frame the water beyond. A chef’s kitchen with state-of-the-art stainless-steel appliances and a dining room with both covered and uncovered dining areas make it easy to host a crowd.

The property is currently on the market for $12.8 million.