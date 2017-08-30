London’s Newly Renovated Mansion House Hits the Market for Around $46 Million

The storied past of Mansion House traces back to turn-of-the-century England and the thriving North Eastern Railway (NER). Circa 1906, NER opened its new London offices in a building that architect Horace Field designed in the Edwardian Baroque style. Its 50-foot-wide, red-brick and white-trimmed façade with over 22 multipaned windows still graces Old Westminster (and is walking distance to the Houses of Parliament), where the building more recently served as the Liberal Democrats’ headquarters.

But now, the Grade II landmark on Cowley Street has been transformed into a seven-bedroom home.

Renowned design firm Saigol DDC retained the mansion’s period characteristics while also integrating contemporary features and amenities that seamlessly blend the old and new. From black-lacquer banisters and intricate wood paneling to gold work in the 14-foot-wide cupola, the original elements were restored to perfection by master artisans. Elaborate ceilings, crystal chandeliers, and book-matched Calacatta Oro marble hallways juxtapose with the minimalist kitchen. Totaling 11,075 square feet of living space, the home’s five levels are interconnected by an eight-person lift and a central staircase climbing to a rooftop terrace with views of Big Ben and Westminster Abbey.

The residence even boasts its own spa facilities: Located on the ground floor are a 33-foot indoor swimming pool, Jacuzzi (lined with green and gold-leaf Bisazza tile mosaics), sauna, gym, and steam room. Nearby, a plant room and patio were designed for the gardening enthusiast.

The floors above comprise the formal dining room, bar/media room, drawing room, and wine cellar ideal for entertaining, while the upper floors’ seven bedrooms include an elegant master suite with a dressing room and his-and-hers marble bathrooms. Overall, the architecture’s classical beauty and authentic details make Mansion House one of the most prestigious addresses in Westminster’s emerging residential market. (Available for around $46 million through Knight Frank and Savills)