This Renovated London Townhouse Comes with the Keys to a Porsche Hybrid

In circa 1827 when the Georgian town house in Connaught Square was built, you could hear the clip-clop of horses’ hooves on the cobblestone-covered mews behind it. Later, as motorcars replaced horses and carriages, London’s stables were repurposed as dwellings separate from their main house. But in this particular case, the owner bought the house and mews together, expanding the living space to a generous 4,747 square feet.

Stabled snugly in the mews today is the owner’s Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid, purchased in 2016 for about $140,000. For the ultimate bonus amenity, the midnight-blue machine comes as part of the sale and, with its own charging pedestal installed in the garage, is rearing to go on town-and-country jaunts.

As for the residence itself, the five-bedroom, Grade II–listed townhouse has undergone a complete renovation fit for royalty. A&M Restoration and Conservation—a holder of the Royal Warrants from Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince of Wales—retained period characteristics that include the ornate architraves and gilded cornices. The vintage brick façade with sash windows and a balconette faces “one of London’s most desirable garden squares,” says Martin Bikhit, managing director for the estate agent Kay & Co. “This home perfectly blends modern living with an illustrious history.”

All six levels (accessible by lift) are designed with an impeccable elegance and economy of space, connected by the original spiral staircase aglow with a Murano glass chandelier. On the lower ground floor, you find a gym, a countercurrent swimming pool, a kitchen, and the staff or guest quarters. Next is the ground-floor living room, family kitchen, and terrace. The first-floor “piano nobile” offers dining and drawing rooms furnished with a marble fireplace, a blue velvet sofa, another terrace, and, yes, even a grand piano. On the second floor, the master suite is dressed in silk cherry-blossom wallpaper by de Gournay and an en suite in Carrara marble. Last, the upper floors provide two more bedrooms plus a guest suite with a claw-foot tub painted in violet.

This unique abode, with automobile, is available through Kay & Co for approximately $14.4 million.