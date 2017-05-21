This $50 Million Los Angeles Castle Is a Modern Marvel

Built in the 1990s for an art collector, Skycastle—a 12,000-square-foot, nine-bedroom David Lawrence Gray commission in the Hollywood Hills—is as much a work of art as the pieces in the extensive collection it was originally designed to display. Sixty-foot ceilings and massive glass windows converge in the grand entryway, and skylights allow plenty of natural light to stream in. Outfitted with great, cavernous rooms finished in stone, concrete, and steel, the modern acropolis remains a Bauhaus-style masterpiece.

Musician Jed Leiber bought the house in 2012 and converted the two-bedroom guest house into a state-of-the-art recording studio. Leiber also installed security measures fit for a modern-day castle. Individual rooms within the gated property require a programmed fob for entry, ensuring privacy for residents. In the master suite, a safe room can be sealed off by a bulletproof door to secure valuables. Sunset Plaza Drive surrounds the half-acre promontory like a moat, adding an additional layer of privacy. Downstairs, the central living room looks out to the pool through windows so tall that, beyond your immediate surroundings, all you can see is the sky and twinkling city lights of the city below. The home is listed for $50 million. (sothebyshomes.com)