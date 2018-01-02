$38 Million Los Angeles Home (With Interiors by Lenny Kravitz) Is an Entertainer’s Dream

Perched above the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, the Stanley House is a newly constructed 11,700-square-foot masterpiece that offers 270-degree vistas of the glittering city below. Designed by XTEN Architecture, the five-bedroom, seven-bath home is characterized by mid-century modern architecture (think dramatic overhangs, open floor plans, and clean, asymmetrical lines) as well as expansive walls of glass that highlight its prime placement on a promontory.

Musician Lenny Kravitz and his design firm, Kravitz Design, are the creative geniuses behind the interiors. The home is the firm’s first residential project in Los Angeles—and it displays the worldly, electric furnishings, art, and furniture that Kravitz is known for. Unique materials such as travertine, basalt, Hawaiian lava rock, and exotic woods imported from Brazil give the home a sophisticated feel, while dim mood lighting creates a down-to-earth aesthetic. An art installation by RETNA adds contemporary allure to the home. Sliding glass doors create seamless transitions between indoors and out-of-doors, where water features and verdant plants create a lush oasis.

Entertaining spaces abound both indoors and out. Functioning as a speakeasy-style escape, a modern bar and cinema screening area guarantee that the good times never have to end, while the ultra-modern kitchen and dining room make it easy to entertain a crowd. Outside, a covered pavilion with couches, lounge chairs, and a fireplace is adjacent to a summer kitchen with state-of-the-art barbecue equipment and cozy seating. Best of all, a sparkling swimming pool faces the city skyline, offering stunning views of Los Angeles from all angles.

The home also includes a six-car garage, best-in-class audio system, and disco nightclub—perfect for anyone who wants to dance the night away in the entertainment capital of the world.

The residence, which recently hit the market for $38 million, is being listed by Williams & Williams.