// RR One

GET THE MAGAZINE

Subscribe today and save up to 66%*, plus get free access to the iPad and iPhone editions.

Subscribe

Madison Square Park Tower Duplex Penthouse Lists for $48 Million

The penthouse offers vistas of New York’s most noteworthy locations from every angle.

By on July 21, 2017
Madison Square Park Tower

Related Articles

Located in the Flatiron District, where SoHo’s hipsters meet Midtown’s tony elite, Madison Square Park Tower is an unrivaled beacon of opulence. Envisioned by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates with interiors by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, the 65-story sculptural glass building rises 777 feet above ground and offers jaw-dropping spaces on every level. A double-height lobby lined with Bleu de Savoie and Carrera marble and white oak paneled walls sets the stage for the tower’s sophisticated interiors.

Situated on the top two floors of the soaring tower and currently under construction, a roughly 7,100-square foot penthouse has been listed as a white box, meaning buyers can customize the residence’s layout to match their personal preferences. With 360-degree views of the city through floor-to-ceiling glass walls, the duplex provides optimal sightseeing of the Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, and other New York City staples. Included in the listing are two additional studio apartments for staff on the lower levels of the building, as well as two parking spaces.

Residents will have access to building amenities including a fitness center, a private training studio, a library, a basketball court, a golf simulator, and an outdoor terrace. Just minutes from Grand Central Terminal, the tower provides convenient access to Big Apple attractions. The crown jewel is currently listed for $48 million. (Inquiries: Fredrik Eklund, 212-727-6158; John Gomes, 212-891-7676.)

Madison Square Park Tower

More Homes for Sale

Comments

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

ad