Madison Square Park Tower Duplex Penthouse Lists for $48 Million

Located in the Flatiron District, where SoHo’s hipsters meet Midtown’s tony elite, Madison Square Park Tower is an unrivaled beacon of opulence. Envisioned by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates with interiors by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, the 65-story sculptural glass building rises 777 feet above ground and offers jaw-dropping spaces on every level. A double-height lobby lined with Bleu de Savoie and Carrera marble and white oak paneled walls sets the stage for the tower’s sophisticated interiors.

Situated on the top two floors of the soaring tower and currently under construction, a roughly 7,100-square foot penthouse has been listed as a white box, meaning buyers can customize the residence’s layout to match their personal preferences. With 360-degree views of the city through floor-to-ceiling glass walls, the duplex provides optimal sightseeing of the Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, and other New York City staples. Included in the listing are two additional studio apartments for staff on the lower levels of the building, as well as two parking spaces.

Residents will have access to building amenities including a fitness center, a private training studio, a library, a basketball court, a golf simulator, and an outdoor terrace. Just minutes from Grand Central Terminal, the tower provides convenient access to Big Apple attractions. The crown jewel is currently listed for $48 million. (Inquiries: Fredrik Eklund, 212-727-6158; John Gomes, 212-891-7676.)