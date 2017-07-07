You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Maine Attraction: Buy a Historic New England Bed and Breakfast

The 203-year-old mansion features 20 bedrooms and 20 full baths.

By on July 7, 2017
Maine Bed and Breakfast

Built in 1814 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Captain Lord Mansion is ready for a new chapter in its storied history. The three-story mansion was commissioned by shipbuilder Nathaniel Lord during the War of 1812, and a rear expansion was completed in 1898.

After staying in the Lord family for seven generations, the elegant edifice was sold for the first time in 1972. Current owners Bev Davis and Rick Litchfield bought the property in 1978 and turned it into a charming bed and breakfast furnished with four-poster beds, brick fireplaces, and period furnishings.

Situated in the seaside community of Kennebunkport, Maine, the inn is now on the market for the first time in four decades. Featuring 16 bedrooms with private baths, the main mansion is perfect for entertaining large groups of people. The nearby garden house has an additional four bedrooms with private baths. The two-story garage has storage space and a caretaker’s apartment. And the two-story barn is brimming with potential—perfect for a workstation, stable, or playroom.

Encircled by lush landscaping and serene gardens, the historic haunt is on the market for $7.9 million. (Inquiries: The Swan Agency Sotheby’s International Realty. Kimberly Swan, 207.288.5818.)

