Your Island Awaits: Maine’s Hidden Treasure Is Just a Boat Ride Away

Just a stone’s throw from Maine’s coastal town of Providence is the private estate of Hope Island, a spot some might consider the hideaway of all hideaways. Featuring a tapestry of New England’s magnificent maple and spruce trees, it’s a 25-minute jaunt by boat from the mainland. The island showcases 11,050 feet of water frontage, numerous sandy beaches, jagged rocky bluffs, and 360-degree views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Built in 2000 by developer John Cacoulidis, the three-bedroom main residence is a classic representation of colonial architecture, made from brick with two-story columns in the front and an apple-hued red roof. The estate’s interiors beam with a grand staircase, granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, gas fireplaces, and custom ceiling fixtures.

The rest of the 86-acre island is likewise fit for royalty: Take note of the expansive staff quarters with six bedrooms in total, multiple barns, and a 550-square-foot entertainment venue with additional terraces, where exuberant guests can dance the night away. Storage buildings, a boat house, a chapel with a 19-foot cathedral ceiling, and numerous poultry facilities round out the amenities. These are all connected by well-lit concrete roads and white picket fences that surround stunning perennial gardens and ponds.

It is not hard to see why the estate is described as a “magical island kingdom.” In the fall, bursts of red, orange, and yellow pigment light up the forests. The wildness of its inhabitants, which include peacocks, geese, and chickens make this lifestyle even more charming.

For boat enthusiasts, the deep-water pier and multiple moorings can hold a handful of boats and water equipment, while access to yacht clubs and marinas are a mere 25 minutes away. Whether it is a year-round home or vacation retreat for the entire extended family, the island is indeed a magical destination. Hope Island is listed by Christie’s International Real Estate for $7.95 million.