A Regal Long Island Chateau Inspired by Versailles Lists for $60 Million

There’s no need to go all the way to France to admire classic French architecture. Maison des Jardins, a 23,000-square-foot limestone chateau modeled after the Palace of Versailles, has hit the market in New York for $60 million. Located on the north shore of Long Island, the newly constructed residence was designed in the style of 17th-century French classicism. Giant 22-foot iron gates and limestone piers open to a driveway lined with flowering pear trees, creating a grand entrance that leads to the majestic manse. The two-story abode is set on eight acres of immaculately designed gardens and verdant green lawns that will make residents feel as if they’re strolling through the French countryside.

There’s no shortage of space to entertain guests, since the home is equipped with eight bedrooms, 15 baths, staff quarters, and a grand ballroom. Wrought-iron doors usher owners into a grand foyer with a striking chandelier and a cast-iron and gold-leaf staircase that resembles one from the former home of French queen Marie Antoinette. Outfitted with hardwood floors, multiple chandeliers, ornate crown molding, and rows of glass double doors that open to the lawn, the living room is a formal and unforgettable affair. Six 19th-century marble fireplaces and $2.5 million worth of Baccarat crystal chandeliers continue the classic theme throughout the residence.

The kitchen has a large center island, state-of-the-art appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. There is both a dining nook and a formal dining room. The master bedroom comes with a sitting area with a fireplace, a bathroom with a deep soaking tub, and a separate vanity. Multiple second-story terraces overlook the grounds.

Eloise Halpern and Patricia Bischoff of Douglas Elliman hold the listing for the residence, which is being sold fully furnished.

