This Malibu Mansion Offers Stunning Views of Zuma Beach

With only around 13,000 residents, Malibu is small in size—but it is known the world over for its great surf, scenic trails, and sandy beaches. Zuma Beach, a long stretch of powdery-soft sand that unfurls near the Pacific Ocean, is one of the most popular beaches in the area.

Designed by architect Douglas Burdge, the 11,000-square-foot Tuscan villa at 22917 Pacific Coast Highway gives homeowners the chance to live on a private four-acre bluff above Zuma Beach. Outfitted with eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, the modern residence offers views of the brilliant blue ocean from almost every room.

Exposed wood ceiling beams, a skylight, and two large fireplaces make the great room feel open and inviting. Featuring a vaulted ceiling with exposed wood beams, the master suite is a modern marvel that strikes just the right balance between timeless elements (a fireplace and hardwood floors) and ultra-sleek additions (sliding glass doors that open to the endless blue ocean and dual baths). The gourmet kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances, a long island designed for both food prep and casual meals, and a dining nook that faces the water.

An outdoor kitchen and fireplace allow residents to entertain guests year-round, and the striking swimming pool and hot tub offer sweeping views of palm trees and the white-sand beach beyond. Equipped with a theater room, game room, wine cellar, and gym, the home has something for everyone.

Should residents be tempted to explore other Malibu attractions, local treasures such as Little Beach Club Malibu (Soho House’s elite members-only lounge) and Nobu Ryokan Malibu (a 16-room waterfront hotel near Nobu restaurant) are just minutes away.

The property is currently on the market for $24.9 million. Those who prefer to spend a few days in paradise before deciding to fork over the cash can rent it for $7,000 per night.