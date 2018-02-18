This Massachusetts Home Comes with an Olympics-Worthy Ice Rink

If the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in South Korea have inspired you to pursue your own version of the Olympics, look no further than this estate 30 minutes south of Boston. Located in Dedham, the 22-acre property features a covered ice rink designed for year-round entertainment. Residents and guests alike can practice ice skating moves, play a game of hockey, or try out curling. The ice palace also comes with an adjoining skate house, a locker room, a bathroom, a garage, and a living room.

Should you tire of ice skating, there are plenty of other on-site amenities certain to capture your attention. The gorgeous grounds also include an infinity pool, top-tier landscaping and stonework, and patios that overlook the pond. An additional 39 acres of forested terrain abuts the property and can be purchased as part of the estate to extend the private landscape.

The 13,629-square-foot Shingle-style home has seven bedrooms, 10 baths, a study area, and a large playroom. A three-story spiral staircase anchors the grand foyer and leads into several formal rooms, one of which is an eat-in kitchen. This chef’s paradise includes Bosch, Wolf, and Sub-Zero appliances; honed granite countertops; and two large center islands. A nearby butler’s pantry has ample prep space, wine refrigeration, and additional appliances.

Before or after the meal, enjoy impressive entertaining possibilities on the sprawling ground floor. With amenities ranging from a climate-controlled wine cellar and bar to a first-class theater room, there’s certainly something for everyone. The latter includes two levels of reclining seats, surround sound, wainscoting, and a custom screen. The fun continues in the billiards room, which has a coffered ceiling, a sliding door to its own granite patio, and an accompanying powder room.

The home is currently on the market for $8.3 million. John Boyle of LandVest/Christie’s International Real Estate holds the listing.