This Mediterranean Estate in Florida Can Be Yours for $29.95 Million

Located within the gated country-club community of Princeton Estates in Boca Raton, Fla., Casa Bell is a 27,266-square-foot Mediterranean estate encircled by palm trees. Marble floors and stone-clad columns give the two-story home an elegant feel, and walls of windows look out to the lush tropical landscaping. From its double-door entrance to its grotto-lined backyard swimming pool, the nine-bedroom home displays a wow factor throughout.

Mahogany doors lead into the two-story marble foyer, where a circular staircase and stately pillars create a grand entrance. A 1,500-bottle wine room serves as the backdrop for the formal living room, and the home office offers views of the swimming pool. Gourmands will appreciate the high-end kitchen, which is outfitted with Sub-Zero, Miele, and Wolf appliances, and a separate breakfast nook with a rotunda ceiling.

The 11-person movie theater—which includes a vibrating floor and the option for a 3-D projector for a truly immersive experience—will usher moviegoers into an entirely different galaxy. The home also includes an arcade, bar, and gym.

From a marble-topped patio bar to a swimming pool with a waterfall and underwater sound system that rivals some of the finest around, the backyard allows residents and guests alike to soak up the sunshine. Like other Florida properties, the palatial estate brings resort-style living to the comfort of your own home. It has been listed for $29.95 million.