A Mediterranean Mansion in Southern California Lists for $19.8 Million

Built by Oatman Architects, Inc. and Davita Builders and located in the Crystal Cove community in Newport Coast, Calif., 5 Coral Ridge is a striking Mediterranean mansion with six bedrooms and 11 baths. Shanna Kerr of SMDA Associates—who specializes in interior design for luxury estates that range from 15,000 to 20,000 square feet—oversaw the interior-design process. Elaborate fountains, 35-foot exposed-wood-beam ceilings, and arched windows were used to bring the glory and grandeur of North Italian homes to sunny Southern California.

“We used white oak to give a clean, contemporary feel,” Kerr says. “Kir Blue marble cut to size, honed, chiseled on the edge, and then brushed was custom-ordered for the main-level flooring. We selected a beautiful clean, white onyx for the backlit bar, and a variety of other natural stone stabs, stone mosaics, and glass and ceramic tiles were used throughout.”

With 13,600 square feet of interior living space to spare, the three-level home features everything from a gym to a seven-vehicle subterranean garage with room for collector cars. There are even two gourmet kitchens made for epicures. “The main kitchen was designed to be the ultimate space for the chef who loves to entertain,” Kerr says. “A motorized glass pocket door divides the kitchen from the great room for that great reveal. The secondary kitchen includes a walk-in refrigerator similar to what you would find in a restaurant, making it ideal for large events.”

The great room’s custom marble floor and coffered ceiling strike the right balance between classical architecture and modern charm. “Dramatic book-matched stone slabs in a darker color were selected as a strong focal point and anchor for the room,” Kerr says. “The custom marble floor continues seamlessly into the loggia, connecting this space to the outdoors through enormous pocket doors.” In the basement, the backlit onyx bar and wine-cellar display are positioned near a glass-encased movie theater.

A good night of sleep is guaranteed in the secluded master suite. “With views to the ocean, a private deck, and expansive bathrooms, the master suite is a haven and retreat from the rest of the house,” Kerr says. “The master bath is laid out so that a couple can have private spaces—including closets, toilets, and vanities—that are separate, from an oversize shower and tub surrounded by windows.”

Outside, the grounds include a swimming pool, fire pit, and dining area. The home is currently listed for $19.8 million. Hanna Karcho of Luxury Fine Homes holds the listing.