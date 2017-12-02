This Sun-Kissed Miami Beach Mansion Could Be Yours for Just Under $20 Million

Surrounded by palm trees and lush vegetation, 2318 North Bay Road provides a welcome change of pace from the nonstop action of Miami Beach.

Built in 2009, the contemporary waterfront home offers 14,647 square feet of living space. Glass doors, white walls, and 12-foot ceilings give the two-story home a light and airy feel, while two interior courtyards with water features and vine-draped colonnades create a soothing oasis.

Eight bedrooms and 10 baths make up the light-drenched abode, which is spread across 2,000 square feet. Inside, the master suite has it all: a seating lounge, a wet bar, and his-and-hers Boffi closets. The custom Boffi kitchen is equipped with a large island and state-of-the-art appliances, and a formal dining room comes with arched doorways and sophisticated light fixtures. The home also features a game room, gym, library, and 810-bottle glass-encased wine cellar.

Set on 125 feet of waterfront, the home is the ideal destination for those who want to be near Biscayne Bay. A covered summer kitchen, swimming pool, and detached waterfront office provide additional opportunities to take in the setting. The nearby dock can even double as a swimming platform.

With its waterside location and easy access to events such as Art Basel and areas such as the Faena District, the home strikes just the right balance between glitzy digs and down-to-earth charm.

Nelson Gonzalez of EWM Realty International holds the listing. The home is currently on the market for just under $20 million.