Wet and Wild: Miami’s $29.75 Million Oceanfront Jungle Oasis

Set off the Atlantic Ocean, 4567 Pine Tree Drive is an architectural paradise with unobstructed views of the water adjacent to the bustling, newly developed Collins Avenue. Built last year, the 14,500-square-foot modern, rectilinear-formed estate exemplifies the natural beauty of the tropical climate. The award-winning landscape firm Raymond Jungles, Inc. is responsible for the thoughtful integration of nature that elevates the property’s appeal.

A swimmable 85,000-gallon lagoon meanders along the length of the home and is fixed with blossoming vegetation, water lilies, and fish. The wildness of this feature may not appeal to the less adventurous, but the property’s pristine pool and hot tub facing the oceanfront is a sure hit.

Designed by the Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan of Studio MK-27, the property features raw materials such as concrete, wood, and stone. The two-story home’s exterior is made almost entirely from the tropical Brazilian wood, ipe, a resilient, eco-friendly, and fire-resistant material with a mahogany-style finish. Clearly meant for entertaining, the entranceway of the six-bedroom home has an alfresco sunken living room with white lounge chairs facing the outdoor grill and kitchen. This fully-equipped space reveals a full bar and kitchen appliances behind sliding wooden doors that seamlessly hide the bar from view.

Inside, the open floor plan features a grand living space with floor-to-ceiling glass partitions, a dining room with ocean views, and an expansive kitchen with high-performance Wolf appliances. Hinting toward a mid-century modern design, the warmth of the wood balances the linear shapes seen in the architecture. The seven-and-a-half bathrooms are laid with Spanish limestone flooring, Brazilian teak wood, and exposed concrete.

Glass doors encased with accordion-like wooden panels open to the ground-floor master suite connected to the outdoor living space where a gleaming pool is just footsteps away. Just a glance beyond is the Indian Creek intercostal, where boaters and sailors navigate the water under the sun-soaked paradise. The second-story balcony, bedecked with lounge chairs and spot lighting for a relaxed setting, overlooks the verdant, manicured lawn and water features.

Floating above the lagoon is a wooden walkway connecting the estate to the 3,000-square-foot auxiliary building, a potential space for a half basketball court, art gallery, or guest house. For 360-degree views, head to the rooftop pavilion (by stairs or elevator), where sky meets sea and palm trees gather in between. Privacy prevails in this jungle abode, but direct access to ocean, proximity to marinas, and Miami’s renowned entertainment is just beyond the doors. This angular modern masterpiece is listed by Sotheby’s for $29.75 million.