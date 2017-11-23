Peek Inside a Modern Country Estate in Connecticut

As the only contemporary estate permitted to be built in the historic district of Washington, Connecticut, 157 Calhoun Street is a peaceful abode that blends cutting-edge design and au courant architecture with the timeless charm of the community. Nestled into nature on a 10-acre plot, the 7,710-square-foot-home is enveloped by a lush lawn, a pond, gardens, and foliage as far as the eye can see. Designed by the award-winning architect Demetriades + Walker, the home defines rural luxury, marrying modern components with sustainable materials.

“This house is an innovative classic that blends poetically into the landscape,” says architect Elizabeth Demetriades. “Our intention was to design something knitted to the land that celebrates the pastoral setting.” The sleek yet curved copper roofs mimic the landscape and serve as a focal point for the home, while floor-to-ceiling walls of glass bridge the gap between indoors and outdoors. Bold cedarwood siding and earthy tones create a rustic yet contemporary haven that transitions effortlessly into the woodsy surroundings outside. “All these materials are extremely low-maintenance, which represents, in a nutshell, our approach to sustainable design. This home is designed to last for a long time,” says architect Patrick Walker.

The home holds five bedrooms, a grand kitchen, a library, and a sauna. A detached creative studio can be transformed into a luxury guest house for further guest space. Located just 90 minutes from New York City, the modern home offers easy access to city attractions as well as a full retreat into nature.

Jill S. Sloane of Halstead holds the listing for the luminous country estate, which is listed for just under $5.9 million.