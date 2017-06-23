A Contemporary Miami Home Designed for the Ambitious Art Collector

Built this year by artist and developer Fernando Guardazzi, 1641 S Bayshore Drive is a contemporary home situated in Miami’s historic Coconut Grove community. The six-bedroom estate represents the arrival of modern architecture in one of Miami’s oldest neighborhoods, where until recently traditional Mediterranean homes with vaulted ceilings and terracotta roofs were the standard.

When Guardazzi was envisioning the nearly 10,700-square-foot home, his goal was to integrate the tropical and verdant environment while making ample room for art and sculptures. The home is a true execution of his intention, with double-height, 24-foot-tall ceilings in the main living area and a straight view to the manicured yard and infinity pool.

Almost every room in the home has a view of the lush outdoors, and the clean white interior invites a collection of art to fill the space. The home is decorated with sculptures available for purchase like the orange figure in the entrance way—making it easy to imagine what types of large-scale art the home can accommodate. Expansive white walls could highlight exhibits ranging from a Kandinsky painting to Jeff Koons ceramics.

Designed in partnership with Artefacto, an international design firm whose handcrafted furniture and sophisticated decor bring organic accents to the home, the home has a minimalist aesthetic. A captivating entryway boasts a cobalt-blue door and koi pond leading in to the abode. Seamless LED lighting and white marble flooring dominate the first floor with accents of quartz countertops, teak wood, and porcelain. A glass-lined stairway connects two wings of the house on the second story, where white Italian wood floors connect the bedrooms.

This one-acre property could easily host an alfresco gathering. A 500-sqaure-foot gazebo with a full kitchen, bathroom, and lounge is adjacent to the 20-foot heated pool and a fruitful mango tree. A six-car garage, accessed by the home’s elevator, can fit a bevy of automobiles including water sports equipment and golf carts, a typical cast of rides for coastal inhabitants. The $10.8 million estate is within minutes of Biscayne Bay, the marina, and downtown Miami.