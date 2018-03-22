This Peaceful Montana Ranch Is Perfect for Anyone Who Loves Nature

President Teddy Roosevelt went hunting in the Montana wilderness in the 1800s—and now you can live on the same stretch of land. Located 10 miles from Ennis and 14 miles from Big Sky Resort, Lone View Ranch is a 2,631-acre expanse that unfolds within the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The property is bordered by the Lee Metcalf Wilderness, which means that nature will be your only neighbor. Residents and guests can glimpse and photograph a vast array of wildlife, including elk, grizzly bears, lynx moose, and mountain goats.

The property features a 3,100-square-foot custom hand-stacked log home situated above Jack Creek. Outfitted with a wall of south-facing windows, the home provides sweeping views of Fan Mountain and Jack Creek. Built by a local mason, the custom two-story river-rock fireplace in the great room embodies the rustic yet refined ambience of the ranch. Log walls and ceilings, exposed beams, and stone accents add warmth to the mountain abode. The lodge-style kitchen comes with custom cabinets, and the bedrooms look out to the majestic mountains. Outside, the 1,400-square-foot deck offers optimal room to host guests while enjoying the grand scenery just beyond.

With access to skiing at Big Sky Resort, fly-fishing, golf, and equestrian activities, the property was made for anyone who loves the outdoors. “If you enjoy the outdoors, the ranch has a problem: There is simply too much to do,” says Scott Fossel, who currently owns the property. “There are massive trees that are over 300 years old, wildflowers, towering pines, old mine diggings, and at least five creeks and springs gushing from the mountainsides.” The ranch is a short 20-minute car ride to Big Sky airport and less than an hour from Yellowstone National Park.

The magnificent piece of land is currently on the market for $16.9 million. Jack McInerney and Craig Janssen of Live Water Properties hold the listing.