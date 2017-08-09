Montauk Masterpiece: This Asian-Inspired Home Can Be Yours for $48 Million

If it’s privacy you crave, you can find it in spades at Montauk Beachfront Paradise, a 36-acre oceanfront retreat in the Hamptons where there’s nary a neighbor in sight. Winding trails lead through tree-canopied hills to a two-acre pond surrounded by a smattering of trees; nearby, a stretch of white beachfront is silhouetted by the Atlantic Ocean. With no public access for miles, the secluded beach guarantees year-round privacy for residents and guests alike—making it one of the most desirable addresses in the area.

A private gated entrance leads to a stunning three-level residence that spans 7,000 square feet. Built by architect Frank Hollenbeck, the five-bedroom, four-bath home was inspired by a Chinese tea house, complete with a blue-tiled roof, dramatic overhangs, and 10-foot triangular skylights. Inside, sweeping walls of glass, Carrara marble, a curved wood staircase, and Honduran mahogany accents create an ultramodern, soothing environment. Four gas fireplaces, a movie theater, and a modern kitchen provide additional comforts.

Besides the amenities, wraparound terraces overlook the ocean, providing optimal spots to watch the sunrise or sunset and dine with family and friends. Just minutes from Montauk, the property is situated near an array of wineries, surfing spots, and restaurants.

The Asian-inspired estate is currently on the market for $48 million.