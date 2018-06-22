The Most Expensive Home in the Washington, D.C., Area Comes with a Frank Lloyd Wright Guesthouse

Surrounded by a verdant grove of trees near Great Falls Park and alongside the Potomac River in McLean, Va., the Falls is a peaceful estate designed to make homeowners feel at home with nature. Built by late AOL cofounder Jim Kimsey, the 3.2-acre riverfront property overlooks the bubbling falls of the Potomac River. The estate is made up of a six-bedroom main residence and a three-bedroom guesthouse designed by the legendary late architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Built in 1959 and shaped like a fish, the Wright-designed guesthouse has retained much of its original structure and decor throughout the years.

The three-story main residence, meanwhile, is clad in limestone with a contemporary facade. Inside, each of the six bedrooms is outfitted with private baths. Stationed in its own private wing, the master suite has a wine cellar, media room, library, wet bar, and bath with a steam, sauna, and Jacuzzi. Residents can whip up a gourmet meal in the kitchen (outfitted with stainless-steel appliances and a sizable center island) or host dinners in the formal dining room with large glass windows that overlook the treetops. For an after-dinner drink, head to the wine cellar and bar.

In the backyard, a massive terrace with an infinity swimming pool, a hot tub, and alfresco dining tables faces the river. There’s also a 30-car garage, a full-size tennis court, and lush gardens.

As virtual reality continues to impact the real estate industry, sellers and realtors are increasingly looking for the most effective ways to market multimillion-dollar properties. The Falls is no exception: Prospective buyers can take a virtual-reality tour of the main house and Frank Lloyd Wright guesthouse.

Real estate agent Russel Firestone of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing. The Northern Virginia estate is currently on the market for $62.95 million.